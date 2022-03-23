New York State Trooper helps elderly man reunite with family

(WBNG) -- According to New York State Police, Trooper T.J. Conklin responded to a welfare check of an elderly man at the Whitney Point Rest Area off I-81.

Trooper Conklin learned the man’s family accidentally left him behind at the rest stop after he stepped out to stretch his legs. State police say the man had no wallet, phone or way to reach his family.

Officials say Trooper Conklin found family members online, but none of the phone numbers were correct. The trooper got an answer from a family member out of the state who was able to connect with the family members in the car.

Remember when Kevin was left behind in the movie Home Alone? It’s not really that uncommon for travelers to be left... Posted by New York State Police on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

The man’s family said they realized he wasn’t sleeping in the back seat where he left his jacket over some baggage. They had already traveled three hours away, so Trooper Conklin drove the man to Roscoe, N.Y. where they all had dinner together at a local diner.