Not done with the winter weather

Rain and Ice
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Winter Weather Advisory for Delaware and Sullivan Counties from 8 PM Wednesday until 11 AM Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of morning showers with a better chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. 0-T” rain, 0-T” ice 60% High 44 (42-46) Wind increasing wind SE 5-10 mph

A low will approach Wednesday. This will give us rain, along with some ice. This mix will continue Wednesday night.

We’ll keep rain showers in the forecast Thursday. As a low strengthens along the coast, there will be a better chance of rain Thursday night.

Showers Friday, but with colder air moving in, we’ll have mixed showers Friday night.

This cold, unsettled weather continues into the weekend with mixed showers Saturday. Mainly snow showers Sunday. Monday and Tuesday look cold and quiet with highs near freezing.

