NY’s highest court rules in favor of unarmed man shot by Binghamton police in 2011

(WBNG) -- More than a decade after being shot by police, Jesus Ferreira’s legal fight for accountability is one step closer to its conclusion.

New York’s Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state, ruled in favor of Ferreira Tuesday, paving the way for lower federal court rulings to potentially be overturned.

In a 5-2 majority opinion, the court ruled the circumstances of a no-knock warrant (the circumstances that led to Ferreira being shot) satisfy a niche state legal issue known as the special duty requirement, one of the main issues at the heart of the ongoing legal battle.

In August 2011, Ferreira was sleeping on the couch of a friend on Vine Street when the Binghamton Police Department executed a no-knock warrant at the residence, believing a dangerous drug trafficker (not Ferreira) was at the residence.

During the ensuing confusion, what’s universally accepted is BPD Officer Kevin Miller shot an unarmed Ferreira one time in the stomach, leading to the removal of his spleen; Miller maintains Ferreira was moving toward him holding an Xbox controller he mistook for a gun, while Ferreira claims he wasn’t moving toward the officer nor carrying the controller.

Ferreira in turn sued Miller, the police department, and the City of Binghamton among others in federal district court, on the grounds of negligence, excessive force and false arrest and battery.

The original jury ruled while Miller wasn’t personally liable for the shooting, the city was liable for two reasons: Miller’s negligence in the shooting, and the police department’s negligence in planning the raid. The jury awarded Ferreira $3 million in damages, with the city financially responsible for 90%.

Both Ferreira and the City of Binghamton moved for judgment of law after the ruling on the basis the jury had no legal standing in its decision; Ferreira did so in the hopes of finding Miller liable, while the city did so to remove itself of any liability.

In 2017, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York Judge Thomas McAvoy upheld the jury’s ruling, shielding Miller from liability, and more importantly ruled in favor of the city, arguing Ferreira’s legal team failed to prove the city owed a special duty to the plaintiff as required for a negligence claim when a municipality is acting in its official governmental capacity. The judge also ruled even if Ferreira proved this clause, the governmental function immunity defense would protect the city.

Ferreira appealed McAvoy’s ruling, taking the case to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the highest federal court in the country after the Supreme Court.

The Second Circuit has so far issued two opinions: the jury was reasonable in its ruling of finding Miller not liable, and the governmental function immunity defense does not apply here as a reasonable jury could find the city liable due to poor planning of the no-knock warrant.

However, the Second Circuit was hung up on the issue of whether Ferreira was required to show the city owed him a special duty; that’s where the NY Court of Appeals enters the picture.

The Second Circuit asked the state court to issue an opinion on the matter; in turn, the NY Court of Appeals offered three opinions on Tuesday: Ferreira and other defendants are required to prove the special duty requirement when suing municipalities for negligence in its governmental capacity, but more importantly, the circumstances of a no-knock warrant meet the requirement, and the special duty extends to all individuals within the premises when the warrant is executed, even if they are not the subjects of the warrant.

The dissenting opinion, filed by NY Court of Appeals Judge Wilson, notes the circumstances of a no-knock warrant create a normal duty of protection, rendering the entire special duty requirement moot.

Because the Second Circuit has already ruled the governmental function immunity defense doesn’t apply, this clarification paves the way for the court to potentially overturn McAvoy’s ruling that Ferreira failed to prove the special duty requirement, which would reinstitute the $3 million in damages the original jury awarded to Ferreira.

Once the Second Circuit issues its final ruling, the only avenue for appeal left available would be the Supreme Court of the United States, which typically doesn’t hear cases surrounding individual state laws unless those laws conflict with federal ones. There’s no word yet on when the Second Circuit will issue its ruling.