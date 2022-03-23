Oswego man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, was employed as school bus driver

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday that 61-year-old Frederick J. Haresign of Oswego, N.Y. was arrested for the sexual exploitation of a child.

The Department of Justice said the criminal complaint alleges that around or in 2017, a school bus driver, provided a minor child who rode on Haresign’s bus with nicotine, cash, and other gifts in exchange for the child taking sexually explicit self-images and videos and providing those to Haresign.

The department noted that Haresign was removed from active service as a bus driver upon receiving the notice of the investigation and was later fired by his company.

Haresign is facing a minimum sentence of 15 and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, a term of supervised release of five years and up to life, and registration as a sex offender.

The DOJ noted the charge in the complaint is an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.