Shots fired investigation leads to arrest in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police have made an arrest into a shots fired investigation that began Tuesday afternoon.

Police charged 59-year-old Paul Terry of Binghamton and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

Officers responded to 11 Andrews Ave. around 2 p.m. for a report of shots fired. It was determined that a shooting occurred but no one was hurt, police said.

Authorities determined that a disturbance occurred at the residence between three males that were known to each other. Police said the investigation revealed that Terry fired a handgun at one of the males.

A loaded handgun was found during a search of the residence.

Terry was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Binghamton Police at 607-772-7080.