Two young members of Binghamton Figure Skating Club earn USFSA gold medals, the highest achievement

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Fifteen year old Ella Luker and 16-year-old Anna DeJohn can now call themselves United States Figure Skating Association gold medalists --passing their senior moves in a field test, which is the highest level for this discipline.

The test session was held Sunday, Mar. 13 in Cortland. All participating skaters had to perform each test in front of a panel of judges.

Binghamton Figure Skating Club Coach Megan Hickling said this has been a really big accomplishment for the young skaters. She said both Anna and Ella have put in a ton of work to get this far.

“There’s not a lot of skaters who actually accomplish this,” said Hickling. “I don’t have the exact numbers, but it’s less than 5% in the country who actually reach this level.”

Figure skater Elaine Livingston, who has earned a gold medal of her own, said she understands just how hard the two had to work to pass their field tests.

“Every accomplishment like getting a gold medal, you don’t get that right out of the box,” said Livingston. “You start at the lowest level, and you work up through the levels -- building up your accomplishments, building up your technique, building up your strength, and balance and confidence.”

After accomplishing such a big goal, Ella and Anna said they both couldn’t be happier.

“It makes it feel like all the practice and hard work we put in really paid off,” Anna said.

As far as the future goes, the young figure skaters remain ambitious -- setting many other goals for themselves that they’d still like to achieve.

“I definitely want to pass all my freestyle moves, but I really want a consistent double axel and maybe some triples,” said Ella.

People in the community can watch Ella, Anna, and many others skate in the Binghamton Figure Skating Exhibition Sunday, Mar. 27 at 5 p.m. The event will be held inside the SUNY Broome Ice Center, and admission is $5 at the door.

More information on the annual spring exhibition can be found here.