Xboxes taken from Tioga County residence, sheriff investigating

TIOGA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary in which Xboxes and Xbox accessories were stolen.

According to the sheriff’s office, two Xboxes, a Series X model and an One model, were taken from a residence on Glenmary Drive in the Town of Tioga. A Seagate hard drive, two Xbox controllers and several bottles of alcohol were also taken.

Deputies responded to the residence on March 3 for a report of a burglary. After two weeks of investigating, deputies determined two male suspects entered a home and an attached garage and committed the burglary. They then walked south into a wooded area and went east onto Telcott Street in the Village of Owego with some of the stolen items.

On March 14, deputies arrested an 18-year-old male for burglary in the second, criminal mischief in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree for his involvement with the burglary. He was then arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $2,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 607-687-1010.