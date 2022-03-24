Advertisement

Baskets of Joy Project returns!

As we enter the spring season the Baskets of Joy Project is returning just in time for Easter. The church of the holy family, saint Joseph’s, and saint Anthony’s are participating in the project.
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(ENDWELL) -- As we enter the spring season, the Baskets of Joy Project is returning just in time for Easter. The Church of the Holy Family, Saint Joseph’s, and Saint Anthony’s are participating in the project.

Wendy Gamache, The Baskets of Joy Coordinator says this is open to all residents. They will have the opportunity to sign up and help one lucky kid they are assigned to, making sure they have an unforgettable Easter. Overall, this is a way for residents to give back to the community.

“If there’s other churches that want to do something like this and have their own food pantries or their dealing with families that are in need and their just not sure where they should start they can certainly contact me” said Wendy Gamache, Baskets of Joy Coordinator

She also tells 12 News during the pandemic they made sure they kept this project going, and they want to make sure they help families in need in any way possible anyone can participate.

“There’s some older folks that are empty nesters that do not have children to buy Easter baskets for right now, so they really enjoy providing that for the kids - but everyone that brings the baskets back there just so happy”

She adds that they have about 20 baskets left, so residents are still free to sign up. Each year after everyone has received their baskets they get letters from kids thanking them for all that they did.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton Police investigate situation on Andrews Avenue
Police identify driver in crash that killed 2 troopers, pedestrian in Pennsylvania
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
420 Oakdale Road
House fire on Oakdale Road in Johnson City
Shots fired investigation leads to arrest in Binghamton

Latest News

The wildlife rescue has been at its current residence for the past five years, rehabilitating...
Local wildlife rescue in need of new place to continue helping animals in need
What is the latest update on the Johnson City rail trail
You Ask, We Answer: What is the latest update with the Johnson City rail trail?
Chenango Blues Fest Tent, one of the major Tourism points in Chenango County
New Grant to Help Small Organizations with Inter-County Tourism
(FILE) Ukraine flag
Knights of Columbus set to donate $4.5 Million to Ukraine