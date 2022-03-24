Baskets of Joy Project returns!

(ENDWELL) -- As we enter the spring season, the Baskets of Joy Project is returning just in time for Easter. The Church of the Holy Family, Saint Joseph’s, and Saint Anthony’s are participating in the project.

Wendy Gamache, The Baskets of Joy Coordinator says this is open to all residents. They will have the opportunity to sign up and help one lucky kid they are assigned to, making sure they have an unforgettable Easter. Overall, this is a way for residents to give back to the community.

“If there’s other churches that want to do something like this and have their own food pantries or their dealing with families that are in need and their just not sure where they should start they can certainly contact me” said Wendy Gamache, Baskets of Joy Coordinator

She also tells 12 News during the pandemic they made sure they kept this project going, and they want to make sure they help families in need in any way possible anyone can participate.

“There’s some older folks that are empty nesters that do not have children to buy Easter baskets for right now, so they really enjoy providing that for the kids - but everyone that brings the baskets back there just so happy”

She adds that they have about 20 baskets left, so residents are still free to sign up. Each year after everyone has received their baskets they get letters from kids thanking them for all that they did.

