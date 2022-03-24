Cornell University moves to alert level yellow amid rise in COVID-19 cases

(WBNG) -- Cornell University announced Wednesday it is moving from alert level green to yellow after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement sent to the campus community, the university said the rise in cases is likely due to a number of factors, including relaxing mask requirements, the emergence of the BA.2 variant and increased social activities.

They are asking all members of the community to take the following voluntary actions:

When you socialize at events and attend parties, we strongly urge you to resume wearing a high-quality mask. The university has free KN-95 masks for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors.

Do not go to class, work, or social gatherings if you feel unwell. Get rest, wear a mask when in public, and access symptomatic testing

Supplemental and opt-in surveillance testing is available. If you have recently traveled, attended a large gathering, or may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, log into the Daily Check and schedule an asymptomatic test.

To look at the full statement, click here.