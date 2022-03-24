Advertisement

It’s not going to rain all day

Early showers, some ice too
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Winter Weather Advisory for Delaware, Sullivan and northern Wayne Counties until 11 AM Thursday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

THURSDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with rain tapering to showers. 0-.05″ 60% High 54 (40-56) Wind SE 5-10 mph

After some early rain, we’ll be mainly dry today. As a low strengthens along the coast, there will be another round of rain Thursday night.

Showers Friday, but with colder air moving in, we’ll have snow showers Friday night.

This cold, unsettled weather continues into the weekend with mixed showers Saturday. Mainly snow showers Sunday. Monday and Tuesday look cold and quiet with highs near freezing.

Temperatures will start to rebound Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

