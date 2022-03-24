It’s not going to rain all day

Winter Weather Advisory for Delaware, Sullivan and northern Wayne Counties until 11 AM Thursday.

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with rain tapering to showers. 0-.05″ 60% High 54 (40-56) Wind SE 5-10 mph

After some early rain, we’ll be mainly dry today. As a low strengthens along the coast, there will be another round of rain Thursday night.

Showers Friday, but with colder air moving in, we’ll have snow showers Friday night.

This cold, unsettled weather continues into the weekend with mixed showers Saturday. Mainly snow showers Sunday. Monday and Tuesday look cold and quiet with highs near freezing.

Temperatures will start to rebound Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.