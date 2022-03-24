Knights of Columbus set to donate $4.5 Million to Ukraine

(ENDICOTT)-- On Wednesday, Mar. 23 in Endicott The Knights of Columbus partnered up with Doug’S Fish Fry for a fundraiser assisting Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion.

Ed Contino, Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus 1839, told 12 News they will be donating $4.5 Million dollars to the Ukraine solidarity fund after announcing they would be sending 1 million dollars last month.

He says there are Knights of Columbus in Ukraine and they will do what they can to help their brothers.

“I just ask all organizations to get involved in some kind of way, something like this with Doug’s Fish Fry or anything else to help send money to the Ukraine and help them out” said Ed Contino, Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus 1839.

He also says this is the second Ukraine relief fundraiser they have had since February, and they are planning on holding more events for Ukraine and they have reached out to The Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church.

He adds that its important to help people in their time of need.

