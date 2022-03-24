Local wildlife rescue in search of new place to continue helping animals in need

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- We Are Their Voice - Wildlife Care and Rescue LLC is searching for a new place to call home, as the landlord of the rescue home is preparing to sell the residence -- leaving the nonprofit organization with little time to find a new location.

The wildlife rescue has been at its current residence for the past five years, rehabilitating small orphaned and injured mammals. Wildlife Rehabber Cheryl Cox said the rescue is the only one in Broome County that is licensed to care for raccoons, skunks and bats.

Cox said the rescue has to be moved out of its location this spring. She said if the rescue does not find a new space in time, they are at risk of not being able to care for any more animals that may need their help.

“If we don’t find a place, I’m not going to be able to take in any wildlife,” said Cox. “The ones that have spent the winter with us will probably have to go to another rehabber to get ready for release.”

Now the wildlife rescue is looking for the community’s help in its search for a new location. Cox is asking anyone who has an animal-friendly space available, or has information on one, to contact the rescue as soon as possible.

“Trying to find a place that accepts even domestic animals is hard enough, let alone to have the space to do the wildlife rehab too,” she said.

We Are Their Voice - Wildlife Care and Rescue is looking for a home with at least 3 bedrooms and enough yard space for the rescue animals. Anyone interested in helping the rescue with its search can contact Cheryl Cox at (607) 321-5554.