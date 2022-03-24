Advertisement

Lupardo and Harckham introduce bill adding 2-1-1 to state disaster emergency plan

211
211(Unsplash)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- New York State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Senator Pete Harckham introduced legislation Wednesday that will recognize the 2-1-1 helpline as part of the state’s disaster emergency plan.

According to a news release sent from Lupardo’s office, the bill would provide for the 2-1-1 helpline’s continued activation during an emergency to respond to non-emergency requests for assistance.

They say the helpline has been an asset in disaster response and long-term recovery during snow and ice storms, flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic. 2-1-1 relieves 911 and other government agencies of non-emergency calls during and after a disaster.

“I cannot say enough about how valuable 2-1-1 is to our community and state. They respond to calls 24/7 providing referrals to a wide variety of services,” Lupardo said. “We could never have gotten through the past two years without them. Now they need the recognition and security that comes with being an official part of the state’s emergency response plan.”

Lupardo and Harckham say they are working to include $3 million for 2-1-1 services in the state budget which would be an increase of $1 million from last year. They say the funding would allow 2-1-1 to develop a resource database of services, a website to facilitate resource inquiries and provide reimbursements for activation in areas experiencing a disaster.

2-1-1 is available 24/7. Dial 2-1-1 or visit helpme211.org.

