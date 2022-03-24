New Grant to Help Small Organizations with Inter-County Tourism

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- In March of 2020 the Occupancy Tax went into effect in Chenango County which according to Commerce Chenango means when someone stayed at a lodging option ie. (Hotel, Air BNB, Bed & Breakfast) within the county, they paid the tax for it through their bill.

President and CEO of Commerce Chenango, Kerri Green said they used the surplus of money from the tax to create a grant directed towards smaller organizations in the area.

She said those types of organizations might need a little extra help when it comes to marketing and tourism promotion. “So smaller organizations smaller event venues sometimes like the arts counsel or Earlville Opera House or the Afton Theater just to name a few of the small organizations the Antique Rollers even some of the newer festivals and events can apply for that money” said Green.

According to Green, applicants can receive up to $1000, however there is a difference when it comes to the available tourism grants within the state. “This program is a little different than the I Love New York program which we also administer. The I Love New York matching funds program you have to advertise outside of your county, this program you can use it for within the county promotion which is really wonderful” said Green.

Green said she believes this program will help create stronger communities within the county. “A lot of times you do a great job promoting Chenango County outside of the county but this is really an opportunity to pull out within to the residence who are here because let’s face it those are majority of the people who are coming to your events”.

For more information on the Tourism and Marketing Grant, check out their website here.