You Ask, We Answer: What is the latest update with the Johnson City rail trail?

(WBNG) -- In the latest edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News spoke with Johnson City Mayor Martin Meaney to find the answer to; what is the latest update with the Johnson City rail trail?

The county is still unable to acquire the land needed for the rail trail which means both the county and the village are at a standstill for now.

“They’re decommissioning the Goudey Station and they’re using the rail line to get materials out of there,” Meaney said. “At this time the county doesn’t have ownership of it. Norfolk Southern still is in possession of the land that this is on.”

When the plan for the rail trail was first introduced a couple of years ago, it was going to use money from the Greater Binghamton fund to help construct it. But now the Mayor says some of those funds will be used for other projects while the project is still paused.

“[The money will go to] restoring our arch, and to work on our two parks. Our Jennison Park and our EJ Theme Park which is next to the library. The funds will be used to make Johnson City a better place,” Meaney said.

There is no timetable for now as to when or if the rail trail will be completed.

