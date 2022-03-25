Advertisement

Binghamton man pleads guilty to attempted murder

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that 32-year-old Zeke Wilmarth of Binghamton plead guilty to multiple charges.

Those charges include:

  • Attempted murder in the second degree
  • Assault in the first degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
  • Strangulation in the second degree

The charges are related to a July 2021 incident where Wilmarth assaulted his girlfriend by stabbing her during a domestic dispute in the Town of Vestal.

Wilmarth is facing up to 15 years in prison. He will be sentenced on June 23.

“Domestic violence reaches every corner of our society and cannot be tolerated,” said District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “As a result, of the bravery of the victim, a violent criminal will now be in prison.”

