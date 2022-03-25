Get ready for some wintry weather

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 50 (48-52) Wind W 10-15 mph

Rain showers this afternoon, but with colder air moving in, we’ll have snow showers tonight.

This cold, unsettled weather continues into the weekend with mixed showers Saturday. Mainly snow showers Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday look cold and quiet with highs near freezing.

Temperatures warm rapidly next week 40s Wednesday, 50s by Thursday.

Temperatures will start to rebound Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

