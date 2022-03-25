Advertisement

Get ready for some wintry weather

Turning colder with snow showers
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 50 (48-52) Wind W 10-15 mph

Rain showers this afternoon, but with colder air moving in, we’ll have snow showers tonight.

This cold, unsettled weather continues into the weekend with mixed showers Saturday. Mainly snow showers Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday look cold and quiet with highs near freezing.

Temperatures warm rapidly next week 40s Wednesday, 50s by Thursday.

Temperatures will start to rebound Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

Snowfall accumulations for Saturday night through Sunday.
Mother Nature playing tricks on the Twin Tiers
Windy with rain and snow Saturday afternoon.
On and off rain/snow showers for much of Saturday
SOME HEAVY DOWNPOURS
Unsettled weather continues into the weekend
Cool and cloudy