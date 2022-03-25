Advertisement

Listed here: Binghamtn Restaurant Week details

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton officials announced the details of the Binghamton Restaurant Week Spring 2022.

Restaurant Week will run from March 29 to April 7 with lunch and dinner deals at 12 locally owned Binghamton restaurants.

Restaurant Week Menu
Restaurant Week Menu(WBNG 12 News)

Participants include 205 Dry, Alexnder’s Cafe, Binghamton Garage Taco Bar, Burger Mondays, Craft, Little Venice, Lost Dog Cafe, Peterson’s Tavern, PS Restaurant, Remliks, Sake-Tumi, Social on State and Thai Time.

For 2022, a percentage of sales will benefit the Broome County Forum Theater.

“The Forum is honored to be selected as a charity partner of Binghamton Restaurant Week,” Board Member of the Friends of the Forum told 12 News. “The Restaurant Week donation will help us build a new Canopy which will help enhance the exterior of the building and our guests’ theatre experience.”

You can find more information by going here.

The event is organized by eatBING, a group of small business owners that aim to promote diverse, innovative food and beverage culture in Binghamton while raising money for charities and arts organizations in Broome County.

