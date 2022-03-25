Want to foster a child in the Southern Tier? Details here

(WBNG) -- Are you interested in becoming a foster parent?

If so, make a choice, take a chance and help change the future one child at a time. Glove House Foster Care is a child welfare non-profit agency.

“We provide an array of services including our foster care program we also operate several group homes and we provide preventative services and those services are geared to providing support for families and children in hope that those children don’t need to be removed and put into foster care,” Homefinder Carl Cohen said.

Cohen said there are many reasons children go into foster care.

“It’s usually as a result of various kinds of abuse, neglect, or conditions in the home that are really not safe for children,” Cohen said.

Glove House Foster Parent Andrew Schmalfus said becoming a foster parent allowed him to make a difference.

“My wife Olivia and I have always had a heart for children,” Schmalfus said. “We love kids and just the ability that foster care allows for you to make a difference in a child’s life or maybe change some of the structural supports that they haven’t had as a young child and enable them to have those moving forward in their life.”

Glove House Foster Parent Olivia Schmalfus one of the hardest parts of becoming a foster parent is saying goodbye.

“I think the hard part of deciding to go into foster care was knowing that we might have to say goodbye to a child that we had bonded with and there was a sense at first that maybe we wouldn’t be strong enough to do that,” Schmalfus said. “We have been able to really bond with these kids and make a difference and occasionally you do have to say goodbye and grieve a little bit, but it’s nothing compared to what these kids have to go through.”

Schmalfus said she and her husband Andrew, are certified, therapeutic foster parents.

“We did about three months’ worth of training and had to fill out a lot of paperwork, get a home study, background check and fingerprints we were connected with our homefinder the entire time they helped us through the process,” Schmalfus said. “It wasn’t a hard process, it wasn’t difficult they weren’t looking for anybody with amazing skills in parenting they were looking for people who were safe and generally had a heart for these kids.”

Cohen said there is a great need for foster parents in the community.

“In New York State roughly 2.9 out of 1,000 children are in foster care and in the Greater Binghamton area/Southern Tier that rate is actually quite a bit higher,” Cohen said. “We are looking to get as many people who have the heart to do this kind of work and we’re asking foster parents to love a child as if they’re their own.”

Cohen said there are several steps in becoming a foster parent.

“First, you would call us up we’ll do an inquiry get some basic information about the foster parent or foster parents then we’d set up an appointment to do some additional questions and answers and give them the application materials,” Cohen said.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent you can send your name and phone number to (607) 426-3986 or email ccohen@glovehouse.org