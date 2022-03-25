Waverly Police charge Pennsylvania man with strangulation

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Waverly Police Department charged 34-year-old Devlin S. Conley of Pennsylvania with strangulation, a felony on March 23.

Waverly Police said he was charged following an investigation into an alleged incident that occurred at a residence in the village. Police said Conley is accused of assaulting and strangling a female causing injuries to her during the incident.

Conley was also charged with assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

He was taken to CAP Court for arriagnment.