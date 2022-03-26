1 killed in Town of Kirkwood house fire

UPDATE:

TOWN OF KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- According to New York State Police, one person has died after Saturday’s house fire in the Town of Kirkwood.

Troopers responded to a fire on Johnson Road in the Town of Kirkwood around 11 a.m. Saturday.

State police says when troopers arrived on scene, an 87-year-old woman was already removed from the home. They say a second woman was reported to be inside the home.

Troopers used fire extinguishers in an attempt to find the second woman. Members of the Five Mile Point Fire Department found the 94-year-old woman.

State police says both women were transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital for treatments of injuries from the fire.

94-year-old Eve L. Roys died at the hospital.

Kirkwood Fire, Five Mile Point Fire, members of the Sheriff’s Department and Superior Ambulance responded to the scene.

State police says the investigation is on-going.

-----

UPDATE:

TOWN OF KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Broome County Dispatch says injuries are unknown, but two people were transported to the hospital.

A 12 News crew says as of 12 p.m., the fire was out.

Broome County Office of Emergency Services, fire investigators, Five Mile Point and Windsor fire departments, and New York State Police were on scene.

The cause is unknown at this time.

-----

TOWN OF KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- According to Broome County Dispatch, crews are responding to a house fire in the Town of Kirkwood.

According to dispatch, crews responded to 518 Johnson Rd at around 11 a.m. They also said as of 11:25 a.m. it is a working fire and the main body of the fire has been knocked down.

A 12 News crew is on their way to the scene and are working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News on-air and online for updates.