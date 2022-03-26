Binghamton University students put on special performance for Horace Mann Elementary

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Today students of Horace Mann Elementary School had the chance to see a special African dance and drumming performance from Binghamton University Students.

Each piece featured culturally specific instruments, costumes, songs and dance steps. Kids clapped and cheered as they watched and listened to the different sounds and dance moves the dance group displayed.

The principal of the elementary schools says this is a great way for students to learn about the African culture.

“Its important that our kids get to see themselves in their cultures, music, dance and books. This is one of the ways our kids can have the opportunity to be exposed to diversity.” said Peter Stewart, Principal of Horace Mann Elementary School.

He says due to COVID, this is the first time in three years they’ve had the dance team perform for the kids at the school and he is happy to have them back.

“Its exciting! We do a lot of performances and assembly’s but this might be my favorite and I might dance a little bit. We just love having them here and our kids love it”, said Peter.

