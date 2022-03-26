2 transported to hospital following house fire in Town of Kirkwood

UPDATE:

TOWN OF KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Broome County Dispatch says injuries are unknown, but two people were transported to the hospital.

A 12 News crew says as of 12 p.m., the fire was out.

Broome County Office of Emergency Services, fire investigators, Five Mile Point and Windsor fire departments, and New York State Police were on scene.

The cause is unknown at this time.

-----

TOWN OF KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- According to Broome County Dispatch, crews are responding to a house fire in the Town of Kirkwood.

According to dispatch, crews responded to 518 Johnson Rd at around 11 a.m. They also said as of 11:25 a.m. it is a working fire and the main body of the fire has been knocked down.

A 12 News crew is on their way to the scene and are working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News on-air and online for updates.