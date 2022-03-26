Advertisement

The Home and Garden Show returns

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Get ready to make space for some new home renovations, because the home and garden show is back!

The Southern Tier Home Builders and Remodelers Association held a press conference on Mar. 25, where they announced their return.

The show will take place this weekend at the visions veterans memorial arena. Residents will have the opportunity to view mocks of bathrooms, outside patio’s, and even get the chance to shop for hot tubs.

Today The Southern Tier Home Builders and Reodelers Association say they are excited for residents to see everything they have in store for them.

“We had to take a break for the last two years for COVID, but i’m here to let you know we are back” said Mary Murphy-Harrison.

They also told 12 News this year the Exhibitor Catskill Shed will be giving a way a shed to one special resident.

Doors open on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

