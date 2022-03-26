New salon opens In Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Friday evening in Johnson City, Mayor Marty Meany joined owner of So Jealous Hair Studios, Chrissy Watson as she celebrated the grand opening of jealous hair studios new location in the the small mall.

The manager of the newly opened salon tells 12 News ‘So Jealous Hair Studios’ is one of the biggest salons in Broome County.

“We just renovated this space it used to be the activity center so we completely redesigned the lay out and did a industrial look so its just so beautiful I’m really proud of it” Said Chrissy Watson, owner of So Jealous Hair Studios.

She adds that they are offering full services and everyone no matter the hair type can come get their hair done at the salon.

She also adds the salon has private studio rooms in the back for stylist to rent that comes with their own shampoo bowls.

Watson says shes excited for this new chapter and she is so happy start this new journey.

