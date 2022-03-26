Windsor Central School District receives federal grant, student safety is the focus

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- “We want all students to feel safe and secure. So we want a hardened building, but one that’s inviting,” said Andrew Fiorentino, Windsor Central School District’s assistant superintendent for business.

Thanks to the COPS School Violence Prevention Program Federal Grant, Fiorentino’s vision is possible.

District wide, expect to eventually see roughly 24 additional controlled-access interior and exterior doors, 29 more high-resolution outdoor cameras, 59 additional indoor cameras, servers for recorded images, and more.

“When we have the opportunity to get $375,000 and it’s not on our local tax base, we feel obligated to do it. If we can do something in a money efficient manner, we really think it’s important to do so,” said Fiorentino.

The revamp costs roughly $500,000, but because of the grant, 75% of that cost will be covered. Now granted the money, High School Principal Toby Youngs disclosed a potential rollout plan at his campus.

“Hopefully by the end of the summer this school year or throughout the entire duration of next school year we’re going to have all of these safety procedures put into place,” said the principal.

Having the latest technology, according to Principal Youngs, provides an additional layer of safety and comfort.

“Student safety and staff safety are always the number one priority for us and I would say for any school,” he said.

Windsor Central School District is actually on the receiving end for two federal grants. The other one is the Department of Justice STOP School Violence Program grant, which totals over $425,000.

Overall, the district has won around $800,000 in grants.