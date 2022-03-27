26th Annual Bob Warner Pin Crushing Classic Fundraiser returns

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Saturday in Vestal, the 26th Annual Bob Warner Pin Crushing Classic Fundraiser was held at the Midway Lanes and Fun Zone for the first time in two years.

The fundraiser is held every year to help Achieve continue their program. Achieve says every dollar raised from the tournament will benefit each individual with intellectual and developmental disabilities that they support across the community

Achieve partnered with Visions Federal Credit Union to hold this event which hosted 36 teams and 180 bowlers.

Achieve says the fundraiser which was Co-chaired by Assemblyman Joseph Angelino and Chris Friend and Co-hosted by Former Assemblymen Bob Warner and Cliff Crouch featured bowling, raffle baskets, 50/50 drawings and more

Assemblyman Joseph Angelino tells 12 News this was a sold out event and he couldn’t be more happy to see everyone together again.

“We did this virtually but nothing beats doing it in person, you see all the people in there the smashing pins and everything you hear in there its so much nicer to have everyone together its a big party day for Achieve” said Assemblyman Joseph Angelino

