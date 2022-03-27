Advertisement

Women of Achievement Luncheon honors women’s history month

Women Luncheon
Women Luncheon(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG)-- The Broome County Status of Women Council held the 2022 Women of Achievement Luncheon Saturday, celebrating the excellence in leadership and service of women in our local community in honor of women’s history month.

The president of Broome County Status of Women Council says this event has been going on since 1976 and each year one nominee is chosen from each of the women organizations who fall under them.

Heather Micha, The President of Broome county Status of Women Council also says this an important event to thank the women in the community for all they have done.

“Its important to show these women the appreciation, and give them the support they so deserve for their impact in the community as well as the organizations their involved in their community work as well as their career and motherhood” said Heather Micha President of Broome county Status of Women Council.

