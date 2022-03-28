Advertisement

AP source: Taxpayers face $850M tab for new Bills stadium

The field is prepared at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills...
The field is prepared at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- A person familiar with the plan tells The Associated Press that state and county taxpayers will be asked to commit $850 million in public funds toward the construction of the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium.

The stadium has a state-projected price tag of $1.35 billion. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the agreement has not yet been approved.

The Athletic first reported the figure earlier in the day. The dollar amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility, with the Bills and the league picking up the rest of cost.

The figure was revealed as the Bills prepared to present their stadium proposal at league owners’ meetings in Florida.

Buffalo Bills Owners Terry and Kim Pegula said they were thankful for Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to the new stadium.

