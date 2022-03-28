Advertisement

Binghamton University drops mask mandate

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University ended its mask requirement for most places on campus on Saturday.

That’s according to a post made by the Binghamton University Emergency Management Facebook page.

Binghamton University made this decision based on low COVID-19 transmission rates in Broome County and campus. However,...

The university said the decision was made due to a low COVID-19 transmission rate in Broome County and on campus.

However, as of 10 a.m. on March 28, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention said Broome County has a medium level of the virus. On March 18, the CDC reported Broome County had a low level of COVID.

Campus members will still need to wear a mask at the campus surveillance test site, on university buses, at Decker Health Services and at the University Counseling Center.

New York State ended its mask mandate for public places on Feb. 10.

