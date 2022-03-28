Former employee of State Mental Health Office charged after video of child abuse surfaces

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday Gabrielle Xlander, a former employee of the New York State Office of Mental Health, faces multiple assault-related charges.

The video, which allegedly depicts Xlander and is making the rounds on social media, shows a woman striking a child and asking “who is that?” while holding a picture of something on her phone. The child cries while they’re hit. At the end of the video, a man can be heard telling an Alexa device to call 911.

The district attorney’s office said Xlander was charged on Feb. 22 with assault in the second degree; a violent felony, and attempted assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

Officials added Xlander rejected a plea deal on March 16 that would have seen her plead guilty to assault in the second; she would have avoided jail time and received five years probation and orders of protection for those involved, the district attorney’s office said.

The case will go to trial, but it is unknown when her next court appearance will be. If Xlander is convicted of assault in the second, she will face a maximum of seven years in prison.

In a statement sent to 12 News, the NYS Office of Mental Health said Xlander does not currently work for the Greater Binghamton Health Center.

“The NYS Office of Mental Health does not tolerate abusive behavior,” the official said. “This employee no longer works for OMH and the matter has been referred to law enforcement.”