Gov. Hochul announces opening of 2022 NYS Master Teacher Program

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 28, 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced the opening of the 2022 New York State Master Teacher Program application Monday.

The program is for K-12 STEM teachers across the state to recognize them for their dedication to education, their commitment to personal professional growth and their enthusiasm for sharing their practices with colleagues in their schools, districts and regions.

Once selected into the program, educators will receive a $15,000 stipend annually, Engage in peer mentoring and intensive content-oriented professional development opportunities throughout the academic year, work closely with pre-service and early career teachers to foster a supportive environment for the next generation of STEM teachers, and attend required regional meetings at their SUNY campus, participate in and lead several professional development sessions each year.

The Master Teacher Program is hosted across SUNY Campuses in nine regions in the state to leverage the expertise of the campus faculty and existing educator preparation programs. In the Southern Tier, that campus is Binghamton University.

To learn more about the Master Teacher’s Program, go to this link.

