How small businesses are making a return and keeping their doors open 2 years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

(WBNG) -- According to Meta’s Small Business Report released last week, 47% of small businesses in New York said they do not believe they will be able to stay open for another year.

But here in Broome County, Binghamton Brewery Owner Jason Gardner is looking to make a come back this year.

“When the pandemic hit, it really pulled the rug out from under our business,” said Gardner. “We lost almost our entirety of revenue.”

As Gardner attempted to adapt to restrictions, supply chain issues halted their sales once again when they ran out of the cans they use for to-go drinks.

“It’s really been a two-year waiting period, where there was such uncertainty,” Gardner told 12 News.

After a long two years, Gardner said Binghamton Brewery is looking to make its return to a new location at 135 Baldwin Street Johnson City, New York later this year.

“We are just now getting set up for opening our doors again and starting the process again,” said Gardner.

The Small Business Development Center at Binghamton University Regional Director Rochelle Layman told 12 News she has actually seen businesses start-ups increase this year up to 72%.

“It’s an exciting time for small businesses because what we’re seeing is deliberate decisions to open up small businesses opposed to something of a last resort,” Layman said.

The Small Business Development Center supports twelve of the surrounding counties with free and confidential services to lending professional aid.

For more information or assistance with your small business, you can reach the center at sbdc@binghamton.edu or call (607) 777-4024.