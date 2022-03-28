Advertisement

The importance of knowing CPR

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Certified CPR instructor, Lance Lee cannot stress enough the importance of knowing CPR.

He told 12 News that if anything were to happen that would cause CPR to be necessary it is critical someone knows what to do.

Lee owns Triple Star CPR in Endicott, where he gives courses from CPR to babysitter’s training. He has multiple certifications that extend beyond just regular CPR.

Lee told 12 News that he believes everyone should be trained in CPR, because accidents and emergencies can happen anywhere at any time.

“If someone goes down right here and lets say I don’t start CPR or i’m not trained, then that person laying on the ground does not have 10 or 15 minutes for EMS to get here,” Lee said. “Now sometimes EMS is here in 5 minutes, but that person may not have that much time.”

Lee told 12 News there is always something that can be done. He said if you don’t know full CPR, you can learn to just do the compressions. Another example Lee gave is if someone is bleeding. He said if you don’t have a first aid kit then you can use a shirt or towel.

However, he told 12 News that being fully trained is the best tool.

If you are interested in learning CPR, then you can go to the Triple Star CPR website and see what courses are available.

