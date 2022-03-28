Majority of NY voters say bail reform is bad for state

(WBNG) -- A majority of New York voters believe ending cash bail for many criminal charges has been bad for New York and has led to a rise in crime.

That’s according to a Siena College poll that was released Monday.

By a 56% to a 30% margin, voters said the 2019 Bial Reform Law has been bad for the state. 64% also said the law resulted in an increase in crime with 82% said it should be amended to give judges more discretion to set bail based on the seriousness of the crime or the individual’s criminal record.

The poll comes as Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers are negotiating a state budget that is expected to pass by the end of this week.