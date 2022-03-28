Advertisement

Majority of NY voters say bail reform is bad for state

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- A majority of New York voters believe ending cash bail for many criminal charges has been bad for New York and has led to a rise in crime.

That’s according to a Siena College poll that was released Monday.

By a 56% to a 30% margin, voters said the 2019 Bial Reform Law has been bad for the state. 64% also said the law resulted in an increase in crime with 82% said it should be amended to give judges more discretion to set bail based on the seriousness of the crime or the individual’s criminal record.

The poll comes as Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers are negotiating a state budget that is expected to pass by the end of this week.

Most Read

Former employee of State Mental Health Office charged after video of child abuse surfaces
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Crews respond to house fire in Town of Kirkwood
1 killed in Town of Kirkwood house fire
Binghamton Restaurant Week Spring 2022
Listed here: Binghamton Restaurant Week details
The field is prepared at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills...
AP source: Taxpayers face $850M tab for new Bills stadium

Latest News

Hashtag Hope is a suicide prevention photo project featuring images of high school juniors and...
Suicide prevention project ‘Hashtag Hope’ partners with local high school students, promoting self-love
Hashtag Hope Prevention Project
Hashtag Hope Prevention Project
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Vestal (boys’ lacrosse)
The importance of CPR
The importance of CPR
A year since local police reform
A year since local police reform