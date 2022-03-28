NY to discharge around 8,000 parolees under good-faith measure

(WBNG) -- Today, the New York State Department of Corrections & Community Supervision announced around 8,000 parolees will be discharged from its supervision by the end of the month.

The discharge falls under a good-faith measure of the less is more legislation which was signed into law in September by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Under the law, there is a 30 for 30 provisions where a 30-day credit off a releasee’s sentence can be earned for every 30 days not in violation.

5,400 people have been discharged as of now, with the total hitting 8,000 by March 31, ahead of a September deadline.

