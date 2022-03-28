Advertisement

Ret. Air Force colonel to take on Tenney in race for NY-23

By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(WBNG) -- A former congressional candidate has decided to re-enter the political arena this November.

Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel with 30 years of service and a current Owego lawyer, previously ran for New York 23 back in 2018.

This time around he’s taking on Republican Claudia Tenney, an incumbent congresswoman who previously announced she is vacating her twenty-second district seat to run for the twenty-third.

Della Pia told 12 News Monday he’s focused on stimulating the region’s economy.

“I want to make a difference for the people here and jobs are absolutely a number one priority for people here,” the democratic congressional candidate said. “Our kids and our grandkids are moving away because there’s not a lot of opportunities and that’s important.”

Della Pia lost to Tracy Mitrano in an extremely tight Democratic primary back in 2018.

He said even though the newly created twenty-third district is heavily Republican, it’s important for voters to have a choice.

