Spring makes an appearance later this week

By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably cold. Lake flurries taper. Low: 10-16

Tuesday: Partly sunny turning partly cloudy. Still breezy at times. Unseasonably cold. High: 28-34

Forecast Discussion:

An Arctic air mass will slowly slide away tonight and Tuesday. Temperatures both periods will be below, to well below, average. Tonight’s lows will be in the teens but with a gusty wind, wind chills drop to as low as -5 in the coldest spots. Single digit to near-zero wind chills are expected for most of the area. Highs Tuesday stay in the upper 20s to near freezing.

Wednesday remains chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40. A warm front will nudge across the region late Wednesday. A few wintry mix showers could develop in the afternoon, but they will be fighting some very dry air. This could preclude any widespread precipitation.

MIDWEEK MIX POSSIBLE
MIDWEEK MIX POSSIBLE(WBNG)

Thursday will be warm and unsettled. Highs climb into the mid 60s. The chance of rain is 40%. Due to the increased warmth, a thunderstorm or two can not be ruled out. Any storms Thursday could possibly produce strong winds, and the risk of a severe storm is not zero.

The cold front trailing Wednesday’s warm front crosses overnight into Friday morning and Friday will be 20-25 degrees colder with some rain and snow showers.

Next weekend looks seasonable with highs in the mid 40s.

