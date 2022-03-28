Victim of a crime? Crime Victims Assistance Center can help

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Crime Victims Assistance Center offers a safe, welcoming environment for people who have been a victim of or affected by a crime.

Campus Advocate Coordinator Haley Murphy said Crime Victims Assistance Center has supported victims of crime for over 40 years.

“We support all victims of crime from children to adults and even the elderly,” Murphy said. “My role specifically is for college students in the area and making sure that when they’re a victim of crime they understand what their rights are and understand that there are people from our agency and other agencies and professionals in the area are there to really make sure they can heal and strive.”

Murphy said warning signs of being a victim of crime vary.

“Any sort of crime that can result in pain and suffering of another person there’s really no right way to respond after being a victim of a crime,” Murphy said. “Sometimes it does require some counseling services or support from law enforcement, but it really does vary depending on what that crime was and how severe.”

Assistant Director of Youth Services Dan Lesch said he supervises the Child Advocacy Center at Crime Victims Assistance Center.

“It serves as a logistical hub for investigations around child physical abuse or sexual abuse,” Lesch said. “Unfortunately, it’s a silent epidemic child maltreatment child abuse is a silent epidemic and the more we talk about it and the more we discuss it the more supportive families can feel.”

Murphy said April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and also Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Later on in April we have Crime Victims Rights Week and we really want to bring awareness to all those issues,” Murphy said.

Murphy noted Child Abuse Prevention Month is represented by the color blue and they encourage people to wear blue on April 1.

For a full list of services visit the Crime Victims Assistance Center website here.