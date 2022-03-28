Winter is back

Winter Weather Advisory for Cortland County until 11 AM.

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-2″ 40% High 22 (18-24) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

Rain showers Friday, but with colder air moving in, we’ll have snow showers Friday night.

Monday will be cold and windy. We’ll also have snow showers. These conditions continue tonight.

Another chilly day Tuesday with increasing sunshine. Increasing clouds Tuesday night with lows in the teens.

Temperatures warm rapidly into the 40s Wednesday, 50s and 60s by Thursday.

A cold front will put showers back in the forecast Thursday. As seasonable weather moves in, we’ll have clouds and showers Friday and Saturday.

Quieter weather Sunday with sun and clouds.

Temperatures will start to rebound Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.