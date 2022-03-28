A year since local police reform

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- It has been one year since the Johnson City Village Board adopted the Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative Report.

In 2020, former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order requiring municipalities that have a police agency to perform a comprehensive review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures, practices and develop a plan.

According to the JCPD website, the plan was adopted in March of last year.

Police Chief Brent Dodge told 12 News that multiple reforms requested by the former governor were already being put into place. Those reforms include the use of force policy, mental health training, diversity training and more.

However, Dodge said there is always something to improve upon. The department wanted to improve on letting the community know of their outreach and promoting the department through social media. He told 12 News that it can be hard to balance work and showcasing the department.

“We’re trying to be as active as we can,” Dodge told 12 News. “It’s a challenge to do police work and focus on police work but at the same time be your own advocate with the public.”

If you want to see more information on the department’s police reform you can find the collaborative police report on the JCPD’s website.