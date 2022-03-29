An active few days ahead with wintry mix and strong thunderstorm potential

Tonight: Increasing clouds and still cold. Low: 8-17

Wednesday: Partly sunny to cloudy. 40% chance of a few brief wintry mix showers in the afternoon. A light coating of ice could develop, but no significant icing will occur. High: 36-44

Forecast Discussion:

Wednesday remains chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40. A warm front will nudge across the region late Wednesday. A few wintry mix showers could develop in the afternoon, but they will be fighting some very dry air. This could preclude any widespread precipitation. The chance of precipitation is around 40%. We do currently expect a lot of dry time through the day. Precipitation looks to last for a few hours then move out.

BRIEF WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE (WBNG)

Thursday will be warm and unsettled. Highs climb into the mid 60s. The chance of rain is 70%. Due to the increased warmth, a thunderstorm or two can not be ruled out. Any storms that do form could produce damaging wind. Please be weather aware. The cold front trailing Wednesday’s warm front crosses overnight into Friday morning and Friday will be 20-25 degrees colder with some rain and snow showers.

STORM RISK THURSDAY (WBNG)

Next weekend looks seasonable with highs in the mid 40s to near 50.