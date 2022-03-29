Advertisement

An active few days ahead with wintry mix and strong thunderstorm potential

By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Increasing clouds and still cold. Low: 8-17

Wednesday: Partly sunny to cloudy. 40% chance of a few brief wintry mix showers in the afternoon. A light coating of ice could develop, but no significant icing will occur. High: 36-44

Forecast Discussion:

Wednesday remains chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40. A warm front will nudge across the region late Wednesday. A few wintry mix showers could develop in the afternoon, but they will be fighting some very dry air. This could preclude any widespread precipitation. The chance of precipitation is around 40%. We do currently expect a lot of dry time through the day. Precipitation looks to last for a few hours then move out.

BRIEF WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE
BRIEF WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE(WBNG)

Thursday will be warm and unsettled. Highs climb into the mid 60s. The chance of rain is 70%. Due to the increased warmth, a thunderstorm or two can not be ruled out. Any storms that do form could produce damaging wind. Please be weather aware. The cold front trailing Wednesday’s warm front crosses overnight into Friday morning and Friday will be 20-25 degrees colder with some rain and snow showers.

STORM RISK THURSDAY
STORM RISK THURSDAY(WBNG)

Next weekend looks seasonable with highs in the mid 40s to near 50.

Most Read

Former employee of State Mental Health Office charged after video of child abuse surfaces
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Visions Federal Credit Union warns customers of phone scam
Visions Federal Credit Union warns customers of phone scam
Binghamton Restaurant Week Spring 2022
Listed here: Binghamton Restaurant Week details

Latest News

wbng
Another wintry day
MIDWEEK MIX POSSIBLE
Spring makes an appearance later this week
wbng
Winter is back
From Sunday night thru Monday, minor accumulations for much of the region while a few inches...
More lake effect snow as we head into Monday