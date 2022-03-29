Advertisement

Another wintry day

When does Spring return?
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 29, 2022
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Increasing sunshine. 0-1″ 20% High 32 (28-34) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

Another chilly and windy day Tuesday. We’ll have early clouds and snow showers, but as high pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing sunshine. Increasing clouds Tuesday night with lows in the teens.

Temperatures climb to near 40 Wednesday. With the warm up, we’ll have a mix of rain showers, snow showers and some ice. We’ll be left with a few rain showers Wednesday night.

It’s going to get warm Thursday. As a cold front approaches, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

As the cold front exits, we’ll keep showers in the forecast Friday. Clouds and seasonably cold for the weekend.

Temperatures will start to rebound Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

