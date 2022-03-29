Advertisement

Binghamton Police donate more than 140 bulletproof vests to Ukrainian volunteer group

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department donated more than 140 used bulletproof vests and other body armor to civilians volunteering on the frontlines in Ukraine.

The department said New York State Police Captain Mikhail Wolchetsky contacted local law enforcement agencies and requested used body armor and helmets to be given to Ukraine. Capt. Wolchetsky immigrated to the United States as a teen, the department said.

Wolchetsky is working with a Rochester-area church that has been sending donated body armor to a group in Ukraine that has a mission to extract civilians from the warzone. The group is not armed.

Binghamton Police said the body armor has expired and could not be reissued to officers.

Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Most Read

Former employee of State Mental Health Office charged after video of child abuse surfaces
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Visions Federal Credit Union warns customers of phone scam
Visions Federal Credit Union warns customers of phone scam
Binghamton Restaurant Week Spring 2022
Listed here: Binghamton Restaurant Week details

Latest News

Guthrie donates medical supplies for Ukraine humanitarian effort
Guthrie donates medical supplies for Ukraine humanitarian effort
Homeless Shelter
How a lack of affordable housing and the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the rise of homelessness
Guthrie donates medical supplies for Ukraine humanitarian effort
How a lack of affordable housing and the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the rise of homelessness
How a lack of affordable housing and the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the rise of homelessness
Binghamton Police donate more than 140 bulletproof vests to Ukraine
Binghamton Police donate more than 140 bulletproof vests to Ukraine