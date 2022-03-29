Binghamton Police donate more than 140 bulletproof vests to Ukrainian volunteer group

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department donated more than 140 used bulletproof vests and other body armor to civilians volunteering on the frontlines in Ukraine.

The department said New York State Police Captain Mikhail Wolchetsky contacted local law enforcement agencies and requested used body armor and helmets to be given to Ukraine. Capt. Wolchetsky immigrated to the United States as a teen, the department said.

Wolchetsky is working with a Rochester-area church that has been sending donated body armor to a group in Ukraine that has a mission to extract civilians from the warzone. The group is not armed.

Binghamton Police said the body armor has expired and could not be reissued to officers.

Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.