Guthrie donates medical supplies for Ukraine humanitarian effort

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Guthrie Clinic partnered with Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church to donate funds along with medical supplies to the Ukraine humanitarian effort.

Guthrie CEO & President Dr. Edmund Sabanegh told 12 News that it is personal for the clinic due to the lineage of the caregivers that the clinic staffs. Sabanegh said that many caregivers that are employed there have families in Ukraine or the workers themselves are from there.

“It was quite apparent that we wanted as quickly as possible to make a substantive donation to help alleviate the suffering,” he told 12 News.

Ukraine native, Dr. Violeta Zeykan spoke about the importance of the donation and the personal impact it had on her.

Father Teodor Czabala of the Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church joined the two doctors.

Czabala told 12 News he has been gathering supplies and donations for Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February. He was thankful for the people in the Southern Tier who have shown generous support and solidarity.

Czabala stressed the importance of prayer for the Ukrainian people.

“So many more could have lost their lives but haven’t because of the assistance of people basically praying,” he told 12 News.

However, Czabala fears that the assault won’t end anytime soon and Ukraine will continue to need humanitarian aid for months to come.

