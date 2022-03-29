High School private pilot prepares for charity flight

(WBNG) -- A Union-Endicott High School student is preparing to take flight.

On April 8 Private Pilot Luke Pylypciw will embark on a charity flight across the eastern half of the United States.

“I started flying airplanes when I was 15-years-old and two years later I got my Private Pilot certificate and I wanted to use my passion and what I enjoy doing to give back to a cause that’s important to me and that’s important to a lot of people,” Pylypciw said. “I decided to do this charity flight called ‘Loop For The Troops’ where I would use my passion and I would fly a loop around the country in honor of veterans.”

Pylypciw said this flight will raise money for the non-profit Hope For The Warriors.

“So far we’ve raised about $11,500 for Hope For The Warriors and our plan is to inspire young people and raise as much awareness as possible,” Pylypciw said.

Pylypciw’s goal is to become a Corporate Pilot.

“After High School is everything goes according to plan I am going to attend the Florida Institute of Technology to get the rest of my certificates and everything that you need to be a professional pilot,” Pylypciw said. “My dream and the end goal is to be a corporate pilot and fly corporate jets all over the world.”

Pylypciw said he is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser before his charity flight.

“This is to show community members where all this money is going, what $12,000 to Hope For The Warriors is going to impact, all the lives that it’s going to change and the veterans it’ll help,” Pylypciw said. “It really is an event for the community because the community is the reason that I’m able to do this.”

Loop For The Troops Pancake Breakfast will be held April 2 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Endicott Elks Lodge.

A limited number of tickets and seats available, pre-sale tickets are preferred.

Tickets can be purchased online.