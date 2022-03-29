Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Valley Arts4All awarded $2,000 grant

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Valley Arts4All is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Valley Arts4All is a two-day, juried arts and crafts festival held on the first weekend of May.

“Valley Arts4All started when one art show ended we picked up the pieces and continued on,” Organization President Kurt Priester said. “Our goal is to inspire the community and to show all of the wonderful artisans and creativity in our area.”

Priester said Valley Arts4All is happy to showcase students’ work at the festival.

“We focus on having not only professional artisans but also student artisans at the show,” Priester said. “At the end of the weekend, we donate money to two different school districts’ art and music departments to help enhance their ability to help inspire the kids.”

Priester said he’s excited for the festival to return.

“We have two days of artisans, music, performances, and we also have a big food court set up,” Priester said. “Last year was a little bit smaller because we were still in that COVID realm and this year everyone seems gangbusters to go back and build big again.”

Priester said a jury process is used to decide which artisans are at the festival.

“We have a jurying process so they apply to our organization and then we review the applications and all of their artwork and then we decide who’s going to be there,” Priester said.

Priester said part of this grant money will be used towards advertisements for the artisans and the other part will be donated to area schools’ art and music departments.

This year’s Valley Arts4All Festival will be held May 7 to 8 at Riverfront Park, Sayre, Pa.

There is free admission, free parking, and free shuttle buses.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

