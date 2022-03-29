Suicide prevention project ‘Hashtag Hope’ partners with local high school students, promoting self-love

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Suicide prevention project “Hashtag Hope” is teaming up with local high school students to promote self-love and bring awareness to mental health issues among youth.

Hashtag Hope is a special photo project featuring images of high school juniors and seniors throughout the Southern Tier -- holding encouraging messages to help empower teens struggling with depression.

Photographer and Co-chair of the project, Karen Bixby, said she and her daughter started Hashtag Hope in the summer of 2018. She said the idea came up while she was capturing senior portraits for students about to graduate high school.

“The bulk of my photography business is senior photography. I absolutely love doing the high school seniors,” said Bixby. “But with that a lot of times I see low self-esteem, low self-talk, and low self-love.”

Bixby said she wanted to change that. She had her daughter, who was a senior in high school at the time, round up some friends to participate in a photo shoot for Suicide Prevention Month.

For the first couple of years, Hashtag Hope included images of students for each day of Suicide Prevention Month. However, Bixby said the project has since grown in the number of student participants and in the number of days.

“The first two years it was with Windsor and Susquehanna Valley High School, and it kind of took off from there,” Bixby said. “The goal the next year was to obviously get more schools involved which I did, and the goal last year and this year was to do 180 students for 180 school days.”

She said in the future she hopes she can photograph 365 students for the 365 days of the year.

“I’m not stopping,” she said. “Depression doesn’t have an expiration date, it’s not just a 30 day project.”

Bixby is looking for high school students in their junior or senior year to get involved in Hashtag Hope. Students interested in helping spread the message of this project can contact Karen Bixby at (607) 765-3759 or through Hashtag Hope’s Facebook page.