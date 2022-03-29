Advertisement

UHS receives more than $3M reimbursement for pandemic response

UHS
UHS(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Congressman Antonio Delgado announced more than $3 million in federal funding for UHS Tuesday.

The money is a reimbursement of the costs of emergency protective measures undertaken due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding was allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA.

Delgado’s office said the funding will cover the purchase of personal protective equipment; or PPE, cleaning and disinfecting supplies, construction materials for the conversion of existing patient rooms to COVID-19 ready rooms, and staff contracts to support COVID response units.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, our New York hospitals and frontline workers stepped up and cared for our communities in crisis, and they haven’t stopped since,” Delgado said in a news release.

