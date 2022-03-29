Advertisement

Visions Federal Credit Union warns customers of phone scam

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Visions Federal Credit Union is warning its customers about a phone scam.

According to a post on their Facebook page, several members have experienced “spoofing”; a type of scam where people use Visions’ caller ID.

Visions FCU says the caller typically provides a fake badge number to appear more legitimate and will work to get personal and account information.

Visions say they will never ask for personal information through an outgoing phone call to you. They say if you are unsure about who you are talking to, hang up and call them at 800-242-2120.

